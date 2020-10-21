Khashoggi Fiancée Sues Saudi Crown Prince for Murder

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (right) is shown in this February photo taken with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in Riyadh. (Andrew Caballero – pool/AFP via Getty Images)
Uri Cohen
10/21/2020

Hatice Cengiz, fiancée of murdered Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, is taking on none other than the crown prince of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed bin Salman, in her quest for justice. The Turkish resident on Tuesday filed a civil lawsuit in the United States District Court for the District of Columbia, accusing one of the most powerful leaders in the world today, along with over 20 other defendants, of having ordered, plotted and carried out the October 2018 murder and dismemberment of the journalist, a columnist for The Washington Post. Cengiz was joined in her lawsuit by the US-based human rights group Democracy for the Arab World Now, founded by Khashoggi before his death. Last month, a Saudi court commuted the death sentences passed on five men convicted in the killing, which took place at Saudi Arabia’s consulate in Istanbul, handing out jail terms of between seven and 20 years. The trial was considered by many a sham and a cover-up. Khashoggi was a vocal critic of the House of Saud.

