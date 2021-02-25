Khashoggi Report Likely to Rock US-Saudi Relations 

A declassified United States intelligence report is set to be released on Thursday, which ties Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to the gruesome murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in 2018. According to the report, of which a full, classified version was shown to Congress members nearly three years ago, Saudi Arabia’s de-facto ruler likely ordered the abduction, slaying and dismemberment of the Washington Post columnist who had repeatedly criticized Riyadh. President Joe Biden on Wednesday said he would speak with the prince’s father King Salman prior to the release of the explosive documents. Former President Donald Trump resisted bipartisan demands to share the report’s findings with the public, looking to preserve the friendly, lucrative relations with MBS amid growing Middle East tensions, yet the new administration has looked to realign the relationship and hold Riyadh accountable for its human rights transgressions and involvement in the Yemen civil war.