Kibbutznik becomes First Human to Test Israeli COVID Vaccine

A 26-year-old from Kibbutz Sde Nehamah became the first Israeli to test a COVID-19 vaccine. Segev Harel is the first in a sample of 100 volunteers between the ages of 18 and 55. Sealing his celebrity status, Harel was visited in his hospital room by Prime Minister Netanyahu and Alternate Prime Minister and Defense Minister Benny Gantz. Netanyahu said the trials are the “light at the end of the tunnel.” Meanwhile, concerned by the dearth of citizens being tested for COVID-19, the government has directed the Home Front Command to become involved in the effort. Large companies will be targeted for employee testing and shopping malls will offer on-the-spot tests. The new program was announced on the same day a physician working with one of the main health care providers informed The Media Line that a member of that group would not be given a test unless he/she was suffering symptoms of upper respiratory illness.