King and Estranged Half-Brother Seen Together in Public Ceremony
Jordanian royal officials including King Abdullah II. his son the Crown Prince Al Hussein, and Prince Hamzah visit the tomb of King Talal in Amman on April 11, 2021. (Twitter/The Royal Jordanian Court)
King and Estranged Half-Brother Seen Together in Public Ceremony

Uri Cohen
04/12/2021

Jordan’s King Abdullah on Sunday made his first public appearance with half-brother Prince Hamzah since the unruly brother was placed under temporary house arrest for allegedly coordinating activities “undermining the kingdom’s security and stability.” The estranged siblings, along with other royal family members, attended a ceremony in Amman commemorating 100 years of Jordanian independence, and laid wreaths at the Grave of the Unknown Soldier and at royalty tombs. Last week, days after releasing a video blasting Jordan’s government for corruption and ineptitude and claiming he was being wrongfully silenced, Prince Hamzah backtracked, pledging allegiance to his brother after a long, firm talk with family members. King Abdullah has since assured the nation that the attempted rebellion has been quashed, with several palace and government officials, including some with connections to foreign powers, placed under arrest. Prince Hamzah, who was once crown prince before being removed by King Abdullah, is believed to have liaised with protest groups and tribal leaders in order to incite mass unrest.

