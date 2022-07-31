King of Morocco Issues 1,769 Pardons for Throne Day

Moroccan King Mohammed VI granted pardons to 1,769 prisoners on Saturday as part of the country’s annual Throne Day celebrations, the official news agency MAP reports.

The 1,769 people, including both prisoners and suspects out on bail, were pardoned to mark the 23rd anniversary of the king’s ascension to the throne, MAP reported.

Throne Day is celebrated on July 30 of each year, and normally includes several official and popular celebrations; this year, however, many activities, festivities, and ceremonies were postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The first Throne Day celebration was held in 1933 to recognize the accession of Mohammed V. The current king, Mohammed VI, succeeded his father on July 23, 1999, and officially took the throne on July 30.