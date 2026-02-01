KLM Sets Return Dates for Tel Aviv and Dubai After Regional Pause

Dutch flag carrier KLM said Sunday it will restart service to several Middle Eastern destinations beginning this week, bringing back routes it paused in January because of regional instability. The airline said the decision reflects “the current security situation and operational feasibility,” with Tel Aviv and Dubai returning first under modified timetables.

“We have decided to resume our flights to Tel Aviv on February 2 and 3 with an adjusted schedule. From February 1 through 6, we will also operate flights to Dubai, also with an adjusted schedule,” KLM said in a statement.

KLM also confirmed it has already resumed flights to Dammam and Riyadh in Saudi Arabia, returning to a regular schedule starting January 27.

The move comes as commercial carriers across Europe and the Gulf continue to juggle schedules in response to shifting risk assessments, airspace restrictions, and operational constraints tied to ongoing conflicts and elevated tensions across the region. Since late 2023, airlines have repeatedly reduced service or rerouted flights in response to security alerts, missile and drone threats, and sudden disruptions that can reshape flight corridors overnight.

KLM said it is keeping its posture flexible as conditions evolve. “We continue to monitor the situation closely and will determine our flight schedules accordingly,” the statement added.

The airline previously announced on January 23 that it was temporarily suspending flights to parts of the Middle East, citing “the geopolitical situation.” Sunday’s update signals a cautious restart rather than a full return to business as usual, with limited dates and adjusted schedules that can be extended—or pulled back—depending on developments.