Knesset Shields Likud MK as Shin Bet Disclosure Case Heads to Court

Gabriel Colodro reports on a case that began with one lawmaker’s social media posts and has grown into a high-stakes fight over security secrecy, parliamentary privilege, and the limits of political power in Israel. The Knesset voted to grant Likud MK Tally Gotliv procedural immunity, temporarily blocking an indictment accusing her of exposing the identity of a Shin Bet officer.

The vote followed stormy committee hearings and rested on two claims: that Gotliv’s alleged actions were connected to her work as a lawmaker, and that the case against her was brought in bad faith or applied in a discriminatory way. Prosecutors say Gotliv identified the partner of protest leader Shikma Bressler as a Shin Bet employee and linked him to claims surrounding the October 7 attacks. Security officials rejected those claims, while Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara said the disclosure posed a serious security risk and was not protected parliamentary activity.

Gotliv argues that immunity exists precisely to protect elected officials from pressure by state authorities. She says lawmakers must be free to expose matters of public concern, even when unelected officials would rather keep them hidden. Her critics see something more dangerous: a coalition majority using political muscle to stop a criminal case before a judge can hear it.

Yesh Atid MK Merav Ben Ari, who opposed the immunity request, said Gotliv “crossed a security line” by allegedly exposing a Shin Bet officer and endangering him and his family. Attorney Yael Bloch of the Movement for Quality Government in Israel went further, saying there is “no legal basis” for immunity because the alleged conduct was planned, repeated, and continued after warnings.

The case now moves toward the High Court of Justice, where judges will have to decide whether the Knesset applied the law properly or stretched it beyond recognition. For Israel, the question is not only whether Gotliv is protected for now. It is whether parliamentary immunity can shield an alleged breach of security secrecy during a period of national trauma. Colodro’s full article lays out the legal mechanics, political loyalties, and institutional stakes without pretending this is just another Knesset brawl.