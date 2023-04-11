Kurdish Television Cameraman Falls to His Death From Mountain in Iraq

A cameraman for the Kurdish television channel NRT fell to his death from a mountain peak in northern Iraq. Ahmed Ali fell on Sunday from Mount Piramagrun in the Sulaimaniyah governorate in Iraq’s autonomous Kurdish region. The mountain peak is 2,611 meters, the highest mountain in Kurdistan. No details were provided on how Ali, 45, fell from the mountain, but he was filming at the time. It reportedly is one of the most difficult and rugged mountains to climb. He directed a program for six years called Adventure, about car journeys through difficult terrain. In a segment of the show, Ali once discussed the dangers involved in filming in the area, The New Arab reported. “Adventure is a very hard program [to film], if your feet slip on one stone you lose your life,” he said. He is survived by two children.