Kuwait has New Emir as World Honors Deceased Predecessor

Condolences the world over continued to pour into Kuwait City on Wednesday following Tuesday’s death of 91-year-old Emir Sabah al-Ahmad al-Jaber. Sabah died in the US state of Minnesota, where he had been receiving medical treatment since July. His body is expected to arrive in Kuwait later on Wednesday, where it will be received by his half-brother and newly sworn-in emir, Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Sabah. Sabah, considered by many to have been a moderate, charismatic and uniting leader and statesman, was hailed by US President Donald Trump as “an unparalleled diplomat” and a “dear friend.” UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres described Sabah as “an extraordinary symbol of wisdom and generosity, a messenger of peace, a bridge-builder.” Jordan’s King Abdullah II called him “a wise leader” and “an emir of humanity and morals.” Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi said “the Arab and Muslim world has lost one of its most valuable leaders,” while officials in Yemen, Saudi Arabia and many countries also mourned the emir’s death.