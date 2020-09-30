Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

Kuwait has New Emir as World Honors Deceased Predecessor
Kuwaiti Emir Sabah al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah, who died on Tuesday, is shown during a 2009 visit to the White House. (Pete Souza/White House/Wikimedia Commons)
Mideast Daily News
Kuwait
emir
Sabah al-Ahmad al-Jabar al-Sabah
Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah
Middle East
mediator

Kuwait has New Emir as World Honors Deceased Predecessor

Uri Cohen
09/30/2020

Condolences the world over continued to pour into Kuwait City on Wednesday following Tuesday’s death of 91-year-old Emir Sabah al-Ahmad al-Jaber. Sabah died in the US state of Minnesota, where he had been receiving medical treatment since July. His body is expected to arrive in Kuwait later on Wednesday, where it will be received by his half-brother and newly sworn-in emir, Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Sabah. Sabah, considered by many to have been a moderate, charismatic and uniting leader and statesman, was hailed by US President Donald Trump as “an unparalleled diplomat” and a “dear friend.” UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres described Sabah as “an extraordinary symbol of wisdom and generosity, a messenger of peace, a bridge-builder.” Jordan’s King Abdullah II called him “a wise leader” and “an emir of humanity and morals.” Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi said “the Arab and Muslim world has lost one of its most valuable leaders,” while officials in Yemen, Saudi Arabia and many countries also mourned the emir’s death.

