Kuwait Registers First Budget Surplus in Nearly a Decade

Kuwait has achieved its first budget surplus in nine years, recording 6.4 billion Kuwaiti dinars ($20.85 billion) in the 2022-2023 fiscal year, according to a Wednesday announcement by the country’s Finance Ministry.

The ministry reported that actual revenues climbed 54.7% to reach 28.8 billion dinars, while total expenditure decreased 2.6% to 22.4 billion dinars. Oil revenues saw a significant increase of 64.7%, reaching 26.7 billion dinars, with the average oil price for the period standing at $97.1 per barrel.

Saad Al-Barrak, Kuwait’s deputy prime minister, oil minister, and minister of state for economic and investment affairs, praised the country’s robust financial status and stability, citing abundant reserves that offer protection from short-term oil market fluctuations.