Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Kuwait Registers First Budget Surplus in Nearly a Decade
Mideast Daily News
Kuwait
budget surplus
fiscal year
oil revenues
Saad Al-Barrak

Kuwait Registers First Budget Surplus in Nearly a Decade

Steven Ganot
07/27/2023

Kuwait has achieved its first budget surplus in nine years, recording 6.4 billion Kuwaiti dinars ($20.85 billion) in the 2022-2023 fiscal year, according to a Wednesday announcement by the country’s Finance Ministry.

The ministry reported that actual revenues climbed 54.7% to reach 28.8 billion dinars, while total expenditure decreased 2.6% to 22.4 billion dinars. Oil revenues saw a significant increase of 64.7%, reaching 26.7 billion dinars, with the average oil price for the period standing at $97.1 per barrel.

Saad Al-Barrak, Kuwait’s deputy prime minister, oil minister, and minister of state for economic and investment affairs, praised the country’s robust financial status and stability, citing abundant reserves that offer protection from short-term oil market fluctuations.

Give the Gift of Truth

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email

    By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
    Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email

      By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.