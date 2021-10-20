Americans need to understand the Middle East
How much do we really know?

At The Media Line, we value all points of view and aim to mend our differences through fact-based narrative-inclusive journalism Help support our bold and brave team in Afghanistan, Gaza, Israel, Palestinian Territories, the UAE, and beyond.
Help us continue our work and provide access to the news that matters to you.

Donate
Thank you and best wishes to you and yours for this Jewish New Year.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Kuwait to Offer Amnesties to Prisoners in Crowded Jails and to Dissidents
Mideast Daily News
Kuwait
prisons
overcrowding
COVID-19
dissidents
amnesty
pardon
Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah

Kuwait to Offer Amnesties to Prisoners in Crowded Jails and to Dissidents

Steven Ganot
10/20/2021

Kuwait will expand the number of prisoners in its penal system who can benefit from an amnesty program next year, in the face of a prison overcrowding problem that is especially hazardous due to the spread of COVID-19. Al Qabas newspaper reported on Tuesday that a new amnesty law would allow inmates serving sentences of three or fewer years, or who have three or fewer years left in their sentences, to be released immediately to their homes, where they would serve out the remainder of their time. An electronic tagging system would ensure that they remain at home. The law will benefit both citizens and the Bedoon – indigenous but stateless residents in the country. And some convicts with foreign citizenship could be deported to their home countries, where they would complete their sentences.

And speaking of Kuwaiti amnesties, Emir Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah has asked the parliament speaker, the prime minister and the head of the Supreme Judicial Council to recommend conditions for granting an amnesty pardoning dissidents in the country. Opposition parliamentarians have demanded that dissidents be pardoned as a condition for their cooperation in passing legislation.

Give the Gift of Trusted News!

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.