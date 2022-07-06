The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

Kuwaiti Aquarium Breeds Rare Shark: Bibi Gives Birth to Babies Bader, Badriya
Mohammad al-Sanousi, assistant manager and public relations and sales officer at the Kuwait Scientific Center, points at the 6-month-old sand sharks Bader and Badriya as they swim in an aquarium at the facility in Kuwait City on July 5, 2022. (Yasser al-Zayyat/AFP via Getty Images)
Mideast Daily News

Kuwaiti Aquarium Breeds Rare Shark: Bibi Gives Birth to Babies Bader, Badriya

Steven Ganot
07/06/2022

The Scientific Center of Kuwait (TSCK) announced on Tuesday that it has been successful in breeding the critically endangered sand tiger shark.

The sand tiger shark (Carcharias taurus) is listed on the Britain-headquartered International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List of Threatened Species. TSCK says it has become the first globally to successfully reproduce this species in captivity.

The mother, named Bibi and estimated to be more than 20 years old, gave birth to two babies – a male and female – on January 23 at TSCK Aquarium. The babies’ names, Bader and Badriya, were chosen by the public in a vote held on TSCK’s Instagram account.

TSCK has provided and maintained a suitable environment for sand tiger sharks for the past 22 years, said biologist Salem Al-Ablani at a press conference held in Hawally Governorate. But female sand tiger sharks have difficulty maintaining pregnancy in the environment of an aquarium for the full gestation period, which ranges from 12 months to 14 months, due to stressors such as crowding, diet, and water temperature. “The biggest challenge for the Scientific Center was to safeguard the lives of the young sharks after their birth, because the baby sharks need extreme care to be able to survive,” said Al-Ablani. “The survival of this type of shark is considered rare, and very successful models are few and far in between,” he added.

