Kuwaiti Emir Rushed to US for Urgent Treatment

Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, the 91-year-old emir of Kuwait, was flown to the United States on Thursday to undergo further treatment for an undisclosed ailment, following emergency surgery that was performed on the emir earlier this week. Kuwait’s state news agency reported the mysterious surgery was a “success” and revealed that the leader would “complete his treatment” at an undisclosed location in the US. Following the emergency procedure, the Gulf nation’s crown prince, Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, temporarily assumed some of the powers of his half-brother, the emir, which he will continue to hold as long as the nonagenarian ruler is recuperating.