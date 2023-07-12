Kuwaiti Parliament Calls for International Criminalization of Quran Violations

The Kuwaiti National Assembly has called on Islamic countries to take legal steps to criminalize any violation of the Quran, according to the official Kuwait News Agency. The parliament convened for a three-hour meeting on Tuesday to discuss the recent incident in Sweden, in which a Quran was reportedly burned, and its aftermath.

The recommendations issued after the meeting proposed advocating at international forums for the establishment of laws permitting litigation against Quran violators in the International Court of Justice. Furthermore, the parliament suggested maximum diplomatic deterrence measures against countries supporting such transgressions.

Kuwait’s Ministry of Information was urged to counter websites propagating insults towards Islam, while the Ministry of Commerce and Industry was asked to halt trade with nations violating core Islamic principles.

In response to the Quran burning incident in Sweden, Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah stated that all necessary actions were taken. He praised the initiative by Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah to print and distribute 100,000 copies of the Quran translated into Swedish in Sweden as a positive response.