Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Kuwaiti Parliament Calls for International Criminalization of Quran Violations
People burn Sweden's flag during a demonstration in Lahore, Pakistan on July 9, 2023, as they protest against the burning of the Quran outside a Stockholm mosque that outraged Muslims around the world. (Arif Ali/AFP via Getty Images)
Mideast Daily News
Kuwaiti National Assembly
Quran violation
International Court of Justice
diplomatic deterrence
Salem Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah

Kuwaiti Parliament Calls for International Criminalization of Quran Violations

Steven Ganot
07/12/2023

The Kuwaiti National Assembly has called on Islamic countries to take legal steps to criminalize any violation of the Quran, according to the official Kuwait News Agency. The parliament convened for a three-hour meeting on Tuesday to discuss the recent incident in Sweden, in which a Quran was reportedly burned, and its aftermath.

The recommendations issued after the meeting proposed advocating at international forums for the establishment of laws permitting litigation against Quran violators in the International Court of Justice. Furthermore, the parliament suggested maximum diplomatic deterrence measures against countries supporting such transgressions.

Kuwait’s Ministry of Information was urged to counter websites propagating insults towards Islam, while the Ministry of Commerce and Industry was asked to halt trade with nations violating core Islamic principles.

In response to the Quran burning incident in Sweden, Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah stated that all necessary actions were taken. He praised the initiative by Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah to print and distribute 100,000 copies of the Quran translated into Swedish in Sweden as a positive response.

Give the Gift of Truth This Jewish New Year

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email

    By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
    Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email

      By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.