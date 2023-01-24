Donate
Kuwaiti PM Submits Cabinet’s Resignation Over Struggle With Assembly
(L-R) Kuwait's Crown Prince Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and outgoing Prime Minister Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah. (Creative Commons)
Mideast Daily News
Kuwait
Cabinet
national assembly
Resignation

Steven Ganot
01/24/2023

Kuwait’s Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah submitted his cabinet’s resignation on Monday to Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, the state-run Kuwait News Agency reported. A deadlock between the cabinet and the National Assembly, Kuwait’s parliament, sparked the resignation. The National Assembly is scheduled to meet on Tuesday. The cabinet, which was sworn in in October, was Kuwait’s sixth in the past three years. Elections in September – the sixth round over the past decade in the Gulf emirate – resulted in an opposition-led parliament. Kuwait’s National Assembly has the power to approve or reject laws proposed by the cabinet, which is appointed by the emir.

