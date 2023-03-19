Donate
Kuwait’s Constitutional Court Invalidates 2022 Elections, Orders Previous Parliament Reinstated
Parliament Building, Kuwait, Sept. 12, 2007. (Khalid Almasoud/Creative Commons)
Steven Ganot
03/19/2023

Kuwait’s Constitutional Court on Sunday nullified the 2022 National Assembly elections and ordered the reinstatement of the previous parliament, according to state media. The decision comes amid a political crisis in the Gulf state. The September polls saw opposition members win 28 out of 50 seats, giving them a majority in parliament.

The court ruled that discrepancies in the decree dissolving the previous parliament were responsible for the annulment. Lawyer Nawaf Al-Yassin stated that the ruling was the result of several electoral appeals.

Kuwait is the only Gulf Arab state with a fully elected parliament. It adopted a parliamentary system in 1962, but repeated political crises have resulted in state paralysis and disputes with the cabinet. In January, the government resigned only three months after being sworn in due to disputes with lawmakers, making it the sixth government in three years.

