Kyiv’s Chief Rabbi Warns Memory Alone Is Not Enough

Gabriel Colodro’s article carries the weight of two wars at once: the one that shaped Rabbi Jonathan Markovitch’s family in the Holocaust, and the one now grinding through Ukraine. Markovitch, Kyiv’s chief rabbi and senior Chabad emissary, tells Colodro that Holocaust remembrance is not a formal exercise for him. It is family history, daily reality, and moral instruction rolled into one.

His grandmother survived Auschwitz. His grandfather’s family, he says, was burned alive by neighbors in a village in Ukraine before his grandfather himself was captured and sent to Auschwitz. That legacy, Markovitch explains, shaped his conviction that Jews must be strong enough to prevent such horror from happening again. It also helps explain why, years later, he chose to move to Ukraine and help rebuild Jewish life in a place where Soviet rule had tried to erase not only religion but memory itself. In Kyiv, he says, tens of thousands of Jews remain, many with little connection to Judaism because decades of communist policy stripped away even the basics of identity.

The article also returns to Babyn Yar, where more than 33,000 Jews were murdered in two days in 1941. Markovitch describes how, for decades, the site was discussed officially as the burial place of “Soviet citizens,” with Jewish suffering blurred into a generic tragedy. Even now, he says, recognition has come slowly. Some officials attend commemorations, and the Ministry of Education has begun teaching more directly about what happened to Jews, but the long habit of evasion has not vanished.

What gives the piece its sting is the way the past keeps elbowing into the present. Synagogues now serve as relief centers for displaced families. Elderly people come for hot meals, medicine, and human contact. Antisemitism, Markovitch says, is still alive and in some cases growing, fed by global narratives that slide from criticism of Israel into hostility toward Jews everywhere. Near the end, Colodro captures Markovitch’s clearest lesson: memory matters, but living inside tragedy forever is no way to survive. Read the full article. It has the plainspoken force of someone who has no patience for slogans and every reason to insist on truth.