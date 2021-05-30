Lapid, Bennett on Verge of Ousting Netanyahu

Israel’s hectic political reality is heading down the home stretch, with a new government – one that for the first time in over 12 years will not include Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu at its helm, expected to be announced in a matter of days, perhaps even hours. Naftali Bennett, chair of the right-wing Yamina party who is designated to serve as prime minister first in a rotation pact with center-left lawmaker Yair Lapid, convened his party Sunday afternoon to approve the planned unity government. The meeting was scheduled for earlier Sunday, but a last-ditch effort by Netanyahu to thwart his removal, in the form of a desperate – and eventually rejected – proposal for a three-way rotation agreement with Bennett and another right-wing lawmaker, Gideon Saar, delayed the proceedings. The party’s lawmakers are said to have unanimously approved Bennett’s efforts to form a government and avert new elections. Yamina may make a public statement tonight regarding its position, according to reports. The peculiar coalition dubbed the “change” government, which will consist of a slew of parties ranging from far-left to very right, is slated to be sworn in at the beginning of next week, barring unforeseen surprises. Israel will thereby be spared a fifth election in just over two years.