Lapid, Bennett on Verge of Ousting Netanyahu
The main contenders for prime minister are (L-R) Yamina head Naftali Bennett, Yesh Atid Chairman Yair Lapid, incumbant Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu (Likud), and New Hope head Gideon Sa'ar.
Mideast Daily News
coalition agreement
Israeli government
Yair Lapid
Naftali Bennett
Gideon Sa’ar

Uri Cohen
05/30/2021

Israel’s hectic political reality is heading down the home stretch, with a new government – one that for the first time in over 12 years will not include Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu at its helm, expected to be announced in a matter of days, perhaps even hours. Naftali Bennett, chair of the right-wing Yamina party who is designated to serve as prime minister first in a rotation pact with center-left lawmaker Yair Lapid, convened his party Sunday afternoon to approve the planned unity government. The meeting was scheduled for earlier Sunday, but a last-ditch effort by Netanyahu to thwart his removal, in the form of a desperate – and eventually rejected – proposal for a three-way rotation agreement with Bennett and another right-wing lawmaker, Gideon Saar, delayed the proceedings. The party’s lawmakers are said to have unanimously approved Bennett’s efforts to form a government and avert new elections. Yamina may make a public statement tonight regarding its position, according to reports. The peculiar coalition dubbed the “change” government, which will consist of a slew of parties ranging from far-left to very right, is slated to be sworn in at the beginning of next week, barring unforeseen surprises. Israel will thereby be spared a fifth election in just over two years.

