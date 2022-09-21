Give the Gift of Truth This Jewish New Year

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Lapid, Erdoğan Hold 1st Meeting in 14 Years Between Israeli PM, Turkish President
Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan meet on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York, Sept. 20, 2022. (Avi Ohayon/GPO)
Mideast Daily News
Israel
Turkey
UN General Assembly
Yair Lapid
Recep Tayyip Erdogan
Eastern Mediterranean

Lapid, Erdoğan Hold 1st Meeting in 14 Years Between Israeli PM, Turkish President

Steven Ganot
09/21/2022

Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan met on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York on Tuesday. It was the first time an Israeli prime minister and Turkish president had met since 2008.

Turkey restored full diplomatic relations with Israel last month as part of a campaign to mend its ties with several countries, in an effort to attract foreign investment. Turkey’s economy is buckling under a severe economic crisis, with inflation officially reported at more than 80%, and its president is looking to shore up support ahead of elections, scheduled for June 2023.

Also on Tuesday, ahead of Lapid’s meeting with Erdoğan, Israel’s Foreign Ministry announced the appointment of Irit Lillian, the current chargé d’affaires at the Israeli Embassy in Ankara, as the country’s new ambassador to Turkey.

Lapid and Erdoğan spoke about the importance of the countries’ cooperation and intelligence-sharing in the fight against terrorism, particularly in light of Iranian attempts to carry out attacks against Israelis on Turkish soil. They also discussed bilateral economic ties, the restoration of Israeli flights to Turkey, and energy cooperation in the Eastern Mediterranean region. Lapid also raised the issue of bringing home missing and captive Israelis.

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.