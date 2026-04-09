Lapid Says Netanyahu Won the Battle and Lost the Exit Strategy

Gabriel Colodro reports that Israel’s acceptance of President Donald Trump’s proposed two-week ceasefire with Iran has opened a fierce political fight at home, with critics from both the opposition and the nationalist right arguing that the war ended in the wrong way for opposite reasons. What looked, at first glance, like a military pause quickly became a test of statecraft, credibility, and political nerve in Jerusalem.

At the center of the dispute is opposition leader Yair Lapid, who said he supported the war from the beginning and still believes its goals were justified. His complaint is not about launching the campaign but about what followed. Lapid argued that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu went into a major conflict without building a diplomatic track for how to end it, then tried to present the outcome as a success. He called that claim “a complete lie” and described the result as one of the worst diplomatic failures he could remember. In his view, Israel achieved striking military gains but failed to turn them into a political result.

Colodro shows that Lapid’s criticism goes beyond battlefield tactics. He says the public paid in deaths, injuries, economic pain, and weeks in shelters, only to find that Israel had little say over the ceasefire’s final shape. He also warned that Israel had damaged key relationships, missed a possible opening with Saudi Arabia and other regional states, and lost support in parts of both the Democratic and Republican camps in the United States.

Yet the backlash did not come only from the center-left. On the right, Knesset National Security Committee Chairman Zvika Fogel lashed out at President Donald Trump, while Culture and Sports Minister Miki Zohar argued Israel should keep pressing forward in Lebanon and not stop short. Their case is almost the mirror image of Lapid’s: not that the government lacked diplomacy, but that it showed weakness by pausing at all.

Near the end of the piece, Colodro makes clear that the ceasefire has not brought political quiet. Lebanon remains outside the arrangement, alerts continue, and the real argument in Israel has shifted from whether the war was justified to whether anyone in power knew how to finish it. Read the full article for the sharper exchanges and the broader picture of how one ceasefire exposed several competing Israeli narratives at once.