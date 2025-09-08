Lara Burns Traces Hamas’ American Network From Fundraising to Propaganda

Retired FBI attorney Lara Burns says Hamas spent more than two decades shifting its US playbook from money to messaging—a “long game” she details in The Media Line’s reporting by Maayan Hoffman. Drawing on FBI wiretaps, seized files, and interviews with more than 800 figures tied to the Muslim Brotherhood and Hamas, Burns recounts how early US crackdowns—ending in the Holy Land Foundation’s 2008 convictions in Dallas—strangled funding while the network pivoted toward propaganda on campuses and in media.

According to Burns, the strategy traces back to the early 1990s, when Hamas leaders built a US infrastructure with political, media, and financial fronts. She points to Musa Abu Marzouk’s role and groups that acted as propaganda, finance, and policy arms under the Palestine Committee. A wiretapped October 1993 meeting, she says, mapped a plan to undermine the peace process, influence universities and journalism, and repackage goals for American audiences.

By 2010, Burns says, the network leaned into student activism, helping seed National Students for Justice in Palestine and spreading Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions themes—genocide claims, “apartheid” labeling, and an oppressor-oppressed frame—that could recruit allies far beyond traditional circles. The Oct. 7 attacks, she adds, revealed how quickly that machine could mobilize online and on campus. Her warning: When an organization like Hamas appears quiet, it may be working below the surface—shaping narratives, not launching attacks.

Burns urges a two-track response: protect speech while stopping terrorist propaganda, and use civil litigation to expose facts that criminal cases can’t reach. She ends with a stark reminder: Hamas is designated a terrorist organization in the US, and Oct. 7 was terror. Read Hoffman’s full report for the documents, names, and unresolved questions still hanging over America’s information battlefield.