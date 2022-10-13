Give the Gift of Truth This Jewish New Year

Large Roman-era Mosaic Discovered in Syria’s Homs Province
Roman-era mosaic floor in the city of al-Rastan in Syria's Homs province, after its discovery was announced by Syria's Directorate-General of Antiquities, Oct. 12, 2022. (Louai Beshara/AFP via Getty Images)
Mideast Daily News
Archaeology
Syria
mosaic
Roman Empire

Large Roman-era Mosaic Discovered in Syria’s Homs Province

Steven Ganot
10/13/2022

A large, well-preserved mosaic panel from the Roman era was unearthed in al-Rastan, the third largest city in Syria’s Homs Governorate, local authorities announced on Wednesday. The floor, measuring 20×6 meters (around 1,300 square feet), is inlaid with thousands of colored mosaic pieces made of small grains and glass in a unique pattern. It dates to the fourth century CE. Archaeologists said it was the floor of a building’s hall – probably a local castle. About 90% of the mosaic is intact, making it the “most complete and rare” such finding in Syria, according to Hummam Saad, director of the excavation and archaeological studies at Syria’s Directorate-General of Antiquities and Museums. The mosaic depicts Amazons (female warriors and hunters in Greek mythology), a water deity, and nymphs, as well as the names of the kings who participated in the Trojan War, the epic struggle between the city of Troy and the Achaeans that features heavily in Greek mythology.

