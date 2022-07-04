The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

Last of Egypt’s Historic Houseboats To Be Removed From Nile River
Workers move furniture out of one of houseboats along the banks of the Nile River, on June 27, 2022 in Cairo, Egypt. (Roger Anis/Getty Images)
Mideast Daily News
Nile River
Cairo

The Media Line Staff
07/04/2022

The last of Egypt’s historic houseboats found along the banks of the Nile River in Cairo were scheduled to be removed on Monday. The elaborate houseboats have been moored in the area for generations and have played an important part in the local culture. The houseboats began being towed or demolished late last month as their residents worked to remove their possessions from their homes, in some cases the only homes they have known. The Egyptian government claims the residents of the over 30 houseboats beginning in 2016 refused to pay the licensing fees required to remain on the Nile. The residents say the licensing fees and taxes rose sharply beginning in 2016, and that also the government bodies started to refuse to renew the permits. The residents reportedly are not being compensated for the demolishing of their houseboats and, in fact, are being charged for their removal as well as for back taxes and fees. The houseboats have been featured in Egyptian popular culture including movies, television shows and books.

