Last of Egypt’s Historic Houseboats To Be Removed From Nile River

The last of Egypt’s historic houseboats found along the banks of the Nile River in Cairo were scheduled to be removed on Monday. The elaborate houseboats have been moored in the area for generations and have played an important part in the local culture. The houseboats began being towed or demolished late last month as their residents worked to remove their possessions from their homes, in some cases the only homes they have known. The Egyptian government claims the residents of the over 30 houseboats beginning in 2016 refused to pay the licensing fees required to remain on the Nile. The residents say the licensing fees and taxes rose sharply beginning in 2016, and that also the government bodies started to refuse to renew the permits. The residents reportedly are not being compensated for the demolishing of their houseboats and, in fact, are being charged for their removal as well as for back taxes and fees. The houseboats have been featured in Egyptian popular culture including movies, television shows and books.