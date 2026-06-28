Latin America Turns Right, but Voters Are Punishing Power More Than Choosing Doctrine

Latin America’s political map is shifting right, but the story is messier than a simple conservative wave. As Gabriel Colodro reports, recent victories by Javier Milei in Argentina, José Antonio Kast in Chile, Abelardo De La Espriella in Colombia, and Keiko Fujimori in Peru suggest a region punishing failed governments more than embracing one shared ideology.

The new mood is hard-edged and impatient. Voters are reacting to crime, inflation, corruption, weak institutions, and the feeling that governments no longer deliver basic order. Andrés Malamud, a senior research fellow at the Institute of Social Sciences of the University of Lisbon, argues that the favorite in Latin America is now “whoever is not in power,” not necessarily whoever is on the right. Opposition candidates, he says, are winning more often than ideological movements.

The new right is not one thing. Milei is an economic radical and libertarian outsider. Kast offers a conservative, law-and-order program. De La Espriella brings hardline politics and open sympathy for President Donald Trump. Fujimori inherits the security-driven, market-oriented, authoritarian-tinged legacy of Fujimorismo. El Salvador’s President Nayib Bukele has turned public security into a regional model, admired by many voters terrified by crime and gang power.

Security is the thread running through much of the shift. In Chile, journalist Christian Pino says irregular immigration and organized crime have changed the national conversation. In the Andean countries, Venezuelan migration has become tied to debates over policing, state capacity, and national identity.

The turn rightward also matters far beyond elections. New conservative governments are likely to speak more warmly about Washington and Israel and more suspiciously about China, Russia, and Iran. Yet trade creates limits. China remains too deeply embedded in South American commerce, infrastructure, and investment for campaign rhetoric to become a clean break.

Israel may gain renewed diplomatic space in Argentina, Chile, Colombia, and possibly Brazil, depending on its October election. But Gabriel Colodro’s full report resists the easy headline. Latin America is moving right, yes, but its voters are chasing order, not doctrine—and the next test is whether the new winners can govern after turning anger into power.