Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Fighters loyal to the internationally recognized Libyan Government of National Accord (GNA) keep position near the Salah al-Din military compound, south of the Libyan capital Tripoli, on May 7, 2019. - (Photo: Mahmud Turkia/AFP/Getty Images)
Mideast Daily News
Libya
Mahmud Jibril
Khalifa Haftar
Government of National Accord
coronavirus
COVID-19
Muammar Qaddafi

Leader of Anti-Qaddafi Uprising Succumbs to COVID-19

Charles Bybelezer
04/06/2020

A leader of the 2011 uprising that overthrew Libyan strongman Muammar Gaddafi has died of COVID-19, the disease caused by coronavirus. Mahmud Jibril succumbed to the illness after spending two weeks in a Cairo hospital. He headed the National Transitional Council, an interim government, during the NATO-backed intervention that toppled the longtime Libyan dictator. In 2012, Jibril ran in the country’s first-ever democratic elections. While his party won a plurality of the votes, it failed to clinch a majority in parliament, which then proceeded to appoint an independent candidate as prime minister. Jibril eventually left Libya as chaos engulfed the nation. The country is currently divided between the UN-recognized, Tripoli-based Government of National Accord (GNA) and a rival administration in the East that is backed by renegade general Khalifa Haftar’s self-styled Libyan National Army. GNA authorities have confirmed at least 10 cases of coronavirus – though the actual number is believed to be much higher – and last week reported the nation’s first death.

NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Help us deliver the independent journalism the world needs
Donate
Mideast Daily News Email - Get the latest headlines and stories
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Mideast Daily News Email - Get the latest headlines and stories
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.