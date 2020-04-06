Leader of Anti-Qaddafi Uprising Succumbs to COVID-19

A leader of the 2011 uprising that overthrew Libyan strongman Muammar Gaddafi has died of COVID-19, the disease caused by coronavirus. Mahmud Jibril succumbed to the illness after spending two weeks in a Cairo hospital. He headed the National Transitional Council, an interim government, during the NATO-backed intervention that toppled the longtime Libyan dictator. In 2012, Jibril ran in the country’s first-ever democratic elections. While his party won a plurality of the votes, it failed to clinch a majority in parliament, which then proceeded to appoint an independent candidate as prime minister. Jibril eventually left Libya as chaos engulfed the nation. The country is currently divided between the UN-recognized, Tripoli-based Government of National Accord (GNA) and a rival administration in the East that is backed by renegade general Khalifa Haftar’s self-styled Libyan National Army. GNA authorities have confirmed at least 10 cases of coronavirus – though the actual number is believed to be much higher – and last week reported the nation’s first death.