Leak, Power, and Accountability: Inside Israel’s Sde Teiman Showdown

The search began at dawn along Tel Aviv’s northern shoreline—police, soldiers, and drones sweeping the sand for a missing general. By nightfall, Maj. Gen. Yifat Tomer-Yerushalmi was found safe. But relief quickly gave way to confrontation, as the former Military Advocate General’s own admission—that she leaked video evidence from the Sde Teiman detainee-abuse case—set off a political and legal storm now reaching into Israel’s highest offices.

Within hours of being found, police placed Tomer-Yerushalmi under arrest on suspicion of leaking classified material, obstructing justice, and making a false affidavit. She was taken to a Tel Aviv medical facility for examination and then transferred to custody ahead of a remand hearing. Law-enforcement sources say investigators are also questioning other officers, including former military prosecutor Matan Solomosh, about whether additional evidence was concealed or destroyed.

In my full report, I trace how one woman’s confession has turned into a showdown over who commands the law itself: the justice minister or the attorney-general. Justice Minister Yariv Levin has pressed to remove Attorney-General Gali Baharav-Miara from supervising the probe, calling her “personally compromised.” Baharav-Miara has rejected that order as unlawful interference, saying the move endangers judicial independence. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has described the leaked footage as “one of the most serious public-relations attacks Israel has faced,” underscoring the political stakes now attached to a criminal investigation.

The Sde Teiman affair—rooted in allegations that reservists abused a Palestinian detainee—has already produced convictions and ignited protests. Supporters of accountability argue it shows Israel can investigate its own forces. Critics counter that leaks erode due process and expose state secrets. Abroad, allies like the United States and European governments are watching closely, viewing the case as a test of Israel’s ability to uphold the rule of law even under wartime pressure.

As I note in the full article, the day’s relief along the beach was fleeting. The deeper story is one of institutions on trial: Can Israel’s legal system hold firm under fire, or will politics rewrite the rules of accountability?