Lebanese Army Investigating Death of Irish Peacekeeper, Says PM

Lebanese caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati said on Monday that the Lebanese army was investigating the killing Wednesday of Irish peacekeeper Sean Rooney and that the outcome was expected soon. Rooney was shot dead and three others were injured on Wednesday night in Al-Aqbieh. Because the site of the attack was outside the area of operations of the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), Mikati said, “it is likely that it was not planned.” He spoke during a meeting with a delegation from the Lebanese Editors’ Syndicate Council.

Caretaker National Defense Minister Maurice Slim said earlier on Monday, on a visit to the Irish UNIFIL battalion’s headquarters, that “investigations into the incident are ongoing, and the security services are aptly performing their role.”

“UNIFIL plays a very important role in preserving stability and calm in south Lebanon. Cooperation between UNIFIL and the Lebanese army continues in all fields to preserve this stability,” said Slim.