Lebanese Christian in Israel Sees a Path to Peace With Lebanon

As Israel trades fire with Hezbollah and drone sirens keep much of the country on edge, Maayan Hoffman introduces readers to a woman imagining something far more audacious than the next round of war. Maryam Younnes, a Lebanese Christian living in Israel, says she hopes to become the first Israeli ambassador to Lebanon—an idea that sounds improbable today but, in her telling, is rooted in loss, identity, and a stubborn belief that Lebanon can one day break free of Hezbollah.

Younnes’s life tracks one of the lesser-known chapters of the region’s history. Her father served as a commander in the South Lebanon Army, the force that fought alongside Israel in southern Lebanon. When Israel withdrew in 2000, her family fled to Israel with other South Lebanon Army families, joining a small exile community that rebuilt its life across the border. Now 29, Younnes says she feels fully Israeli and fully Lebanese, a blend that gives her unusual credibility when she speaks in Arabic to audiences across the Arab world.

That is what makes her story more than a personal profile. Younnes has become a public voice for coexistence, posting in Arabic, podcasting, and using social media to show an Israel that many in the region rarely see. She shares scenes of daily life, culture, religion, and technology, while arguing that many Arabs want peace more than they want endless conflict. In one recent video, she appeared in Tel Aviv with a Bahraini friend, presenting a casual, human image of Arab-Israeli contact that would have seemed far-fetched not long ago.

The article also widens the lens. Hoffman places Younnes within a broader conversation about an “Abrahamic Movement,” an effort advanced by writer Tom Wegner and supported by voices such as Rabbi Daniel Rowe, who argue that shared religious heritage could become a political bridge rather than a battlefield. Lofty? Absolutely. Impossible? Maybe not.

Near the end of Hoffman’s report, what lingers is not utopian jargon but the force of one person’s conviction: that after decades of war, another future can still be spoken aloud. Read the full article. It has more muscle than many grand peace plans.