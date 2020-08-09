Lebanese Citizen Killed in Iran in Enigmatic Assassination

A mysterious double murder occurred over the weekend in the streets of Tehran, sparking rumors of an elaborate disposal of a Hizbullah operative by assassins. According to an Iranian news agency, 58-year-old Lebanese Habib Dawoud and his daughter Maryam, 27, were shot by an “unidentified motorcyclist” while in their car in northern Tehran. Dawoud is said to have been a history teacher in the capital, but the nature of the shooting – resembling past assassinations of Iranian nuclear scientists by foreign intelligence agencies, raised many an eyebrow. In addition, the killing took place beside the house of a deceased prominent Iranian official, the former deputy commander of Iraq’s Popular Recruiting Forces, Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis, who was killed in the January assassination of Qasem Soleimani, commander of the Revolutionary Guards Quds Force. Some Israeli security analysts have already deemed the incident a Jerusalem job, yet official statements from the Israeli and Iranian governments have yet to be issued.