Lebanese Locals Spar with Syrian Refugees, Torch Camp

A refugee camp in northern Lebanon housing 75 Syrian families was set on fire late Saturday night, part of an ongoing dispute between local Lebanese residents and those living in the camp. An unknown number of refugees were wounded in the blaze and in the ensuing gunfire that was heard throughout the camp, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees reported. Military and police forces managed to restore calm to the area after several hours. According to Lebanese officials, the altercation was ignited by the Syrian workers’ wage demands, or by the harassment of a Syrian woman by a Lebanese man, or both. Lebanon is home to approximately 1.5 million people who have fled the ongoing civil war in Syria, with only 1 million of them officially documented by the UN. Tensions between local residents and Syrians have led to several violent clashes in recent months, the latest of which included close to 300 Syrian families fleeing their refugee camp after one of their members was accused of killing a Lebanese man.