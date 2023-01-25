Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Lebanese Pound Takes a Pounding, Hitting Record Low
Mideast Daily News
Lebanese pound
exchange rates

Lebanese Pound Takes a Pounding, Hitting Record Low

Steven Ganot
01/25/2023

The Lebanese pound on Tuesday sank to a record low against the US dollar on the parallel or black market amid the country’s ongoing financial crisis, Elnashra news website reported. The exchange rate – 53,700 Lebanese pounds to the dollar – was more than 7% below the previous record low of 50,000 Lebanese pounds to the dollar, which was reached on January 19.

And the collapse of Lebanon’s currency is expected to continue, said Mahassen Moursel, a Beirut-based financial expert. Starting on February 15, banks are to allow depositors to withdraw their dollar deposits at a rate of 15,000 Lebanese pounds to the dollar, instead of the current rate of 8,000 pounds to the dollar.

“The money supply in Lebanese pounds will increase,” she said. “Therefore, the value of the local currency will drop further against the US dollar.”

Give the Gift of Truth This Jewish New Year

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.