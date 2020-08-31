Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Then-Lebanese Ambassador to Germany Dr. Mustapha Adib, addressing the Arab-German Sports Summit, Berlin, April 5, 2019. (Mustapha Adib/Wikimedia Commons)
Mideast Daily News
Mustapha Adib
Lebanon
prime minister-designate
Michel Aoun

Lebanese President Tabs Little-Known Diplomat for PM

Uri Cohen
08/31/2020

Lebanon appointed a new prime minister-designate on Monday, three weeks after the resignation of former prime minister Hassan Diab in the wake of the deadly Beirut explosion. The designated man, current Ambassador to Germany Dr. Mustapha Adib, was recommended to Lebanese President Michel Aoun by a large Sunni majority in parliament, represented by a group of four former prime ministers. Other blocs in parliament, including the Free Patriotic Movement, Amal and Hizbullah parties, nominated Adib as well. Adib is tasked with forming a viable government and leading Lebanon through one of its most trying hours in the midst of an unprecedented economic collapse and still smarting from the blast that killed at least 190 and devastated much of Beirut. On Sunday, Aoun called for a total overhaul of the political system and advocated the formation of a “secular state.” According to the current governing rules and as a means of ensuring a division of powers between the different faiths, Lebanon’s president must always be a Maronite Christian, the prime minister a Sunni Muslim and the speaker of parliament a Shia Muslim.

NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.