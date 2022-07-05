Lebanon Announces Controversial Refugee Return Plan

Lebanon’s Minister of the Displaced Issam Charafeddine announced on Monday a plan to repatriate 15,000 Syrian refugees per month to their homeland. Two committees will carry out the plan: One will include Lebanon, Syria, and the UN High Commissioner for Refugees; the other will include Lebanon, Turkey, Jordan, and Iraq. “It is totally unacceptable that Syrian refugees do not return to their country as the war has ended and Syria has become safe,” Charaffedine said during his meeting with President Michel Aoun at Baabda Palace. The Syrian government supports the plan, the minister said. Damascus plans to build roads, schools, hospitals, and proper infrastructure to receive its citizens. At the planned rate of repatriation, it will take more than eight years to send home all 1.5 million Syrian refugees who are currently living in Lebanon.