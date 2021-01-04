This holiday season, we ask you to give the gift of trusted news…

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
Thank you and best wishes to you and yours this holiday season.
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Lebanon Blast Near Syrian Border Rocks Village
Fire and smoke plumes rise at the scene of an explosion in the Lebanese Hermel governorate in the eastern Bekaa valley, near the Syrian border, Jan. 3, 2021. (AFP via Getty Images)
Mideast Daily News
Explosion
Hermel
Lebanon

Lebanon Blast Near Syrian Border Rocks Village

Uri Cohen
01/04/2021

Lebanon on Sunday suffered another large warehouse explosion, five months after the mammoth blast in Beirut that killed hundreds. The latest incident was much smaller in scale, injuring at least 10 people in the eastern Hermel region bordering Syria. According to rescuers and army officials who were dispatched to the blast site, a warehouse housing gas canisters exploded for a yet unknown reason and subsequently caught on fire. All of those wounded were rushed to local hospitals. The village where the blast occurred and the surrounding area near the Lebanese-Syrian border have been hotbeds for smugglers who have for the past decade transferred people, contraband and weapons in and out of war-torn Syria. The operation is headed by the Iran-backed Hizbullah group in control of Lebanon, which is deemed a terror organization by the United States, Israel and the European Union. In August, an explosion in an ammonium nitrate storage house rocked the capital of Beirut, killing more than 200 people, wounding over 6,500 and displacing 300,000.

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.