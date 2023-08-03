Donate
Lebanon Establishes Sovereign Fund for Oil and Gas To Bolster Economy
Parliamentary Finance and Budget Committee head Ibrahim Kanaan, on MTV Lebanon, Feb 7, 2020. (Screenshot: YouTube)
Mideast Daily News
Lebanon
Lebanese Sovereign Fund for Oil and Gas
national economy
maritime border demarcation
Financial Crisis

Steven Ganot
08/03/2023

Lebanon unveiled the establishment of the Lebanese Sovereign Fund for Oil and Gas on Wednesday, according to the National News Agency. Ibrahim Kanaan, the head of the Parliamentary Finance and Budget Committee, explained at a press conference that the fund is designed to manage and invest petroleum-generated state revenues to enhance the national economy’s development.

The fund will be a specialized public institution, maintaining legal personality and financial and administrative independence, free from traditional governmental oversight. It will be managed by professional experts hired based on qualifications.

This move follows Lebanon and Israel’s conclusion of a US-brokered maritime border demarcation deal last October, paving the way for oil and gas exploration. On January 29, Qatar signed an agreement to join France’s TotalEnergies and Italy’s ENI for oil and gas exploration in Lebanese waters, starting in September.

Lebanon’s reliance on revenues from the oil and gas sector comes as the country faces an unprecedented financial crisis.

