Lebanon Is Living in 2 Time Zones After Only Part of Country Moves to Daylight Saving
(Pixabay)
Mideast Daily News
Lebanon
Ramadan
daylight saving time

The Media Line Staff
03/26/2023

Lebanon is living in two times zones, after part of the country moved their clocks ahead by an hour to go on daylight saving time with the rest of Europe and part of the country kept their clocks on standard time. The changing clocks debate is seen as a conflict between politicians and religious leaders in a country roiled by economic problems and religious divisions that bleed into politics. Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati, who is a Sunni Muslim, announced that the country would delay moving to daylight saving time over the weekend with the rest of Europe, in what is seen as a nod to the country’s Muslim population, since it means that the Ramadan fast ends an hour earlier. Parliament speaker Nabih Berri, who is a Shiite Muslim, reportedly insisted on delaying the clock change. Muslim parties and other institutions welcomed the announcement, which said that the clocks would instead change in a month, on April 21. Meanwhile, the large and influential Maronite church on Saturday announced it would turn clocks forward on Saturday night, joined by other Christian organizations, parties, and other institutions. Meanwhile, the two main Lebanese news outlets, LBCI Lebanon and MTV Lebanon News, announced they would move the clocks forward. In addition to being in the midst of what is said to be one of the worst economic crises in recent history, Lebanon has been without a president since October 2022.

