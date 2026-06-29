Lebanon-Israel Framework Tests Hezbollah’s Grip on War and Peace

Giorgia Valente’s report examines a fragile US-brokered framework between Israel and Lebanon that could reshape the border conflict, test Hezbollah’s power, and force Beirut to confront the question it has avoided for decades: who decides war and peace in Lebanon?

The agreement, signed in Washington, links Israel’s phased withdrawal from Lebanese territory to verified Hezbollah disarmament and the restoration of Lebanese state authority, beginning with two “pilot zones” in the south. If the model works, the Lebanese Armed Forces would enter those areas, dismantle Hezbollah infrastructure, and prevent the group from returning with civilians. A secret security annex is believed to contain the operational details.

The framework is not just another ceasefire paper. It points toward a possible peace and security agreement and treats Hezbollah’s weapons not as protection against Israel, but as the obstacle keeping Israel in place. Sarit Zehavi of the Alma Center sees the new sequencing as the key Israeli achievement: Israel would withdraw only after proof of disarmament, not before. That is a sharp break from earlier arrangements in 2006 and 2024, which Israelis widely view as promises that were never enforced.

Inside Lebanon, the debate is explosive. Hezbollah and its allies portray the framework as surrender and normalization under pressure. Marwan Abdallah of the Lebanese Kataeb Party argues the opposite: that Lebanon must reclaim sovereignty, cut Iran out of Lebanese decision-making, and stop treating permanent war with Israel as a national destiny. His language is unusually direct for Lebanese politics. “Recognizing Israel is a big step, but it’s normal,” he says.

Valente’s strongest thread is the contradiction at the heart of Washington’s regional diplomacy. The US-Iran memorandum could ease economic pressure on Tehran, while the Israel-Lebanon framework aims to prevent money, weapons, and political cover from reaching Hezbollah. One track brings Iran into regional de-escalation; the other tries to remove Iran’s hand from Lebanon.

The full article is worth reading because Valente captures the stakes without pretending the path is neat. For supporters, this is the first serious opening in decades. For opponents, it is forced capitulation. For Lebanon and Israel, it is a test of whether a war can end without planting the next one.