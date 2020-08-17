Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Michel Aoun (Presidency of Lebanon- handout/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
Mideast Daily News
Michel Aoun
Lebanon
Israel
peace
United Arab Emirates
Middle East
Mideast

Lebanon President Won’t Rule Out Peace with Israel

Uri Cohen
08/17/2020

Lebanese President Michel Aoun raised eyebrows on Sunday with some surprising remarks made during an interview with the French BFM TV channel. Asked for his response to the normalization agreement signed by Israel and the United Arab Emirates last week, Aoun, a close ally of the Lebanese terror organization Hizbullah, explained that the UAE was a sovereign state and added that Lebanon itself was not ruling out a future peace accord with its southern neighbor. “It depends,” Aoun said. “We have a lot of problems with Israel and we first need to solve them.” Hizbullah, a proxy of the Iranian regime and, as the dominant political party in Lebanon, owner of its own armed militia, has called for the annihilation of Israel on numerous occasions. After the August 4 explosion in Beirut that killed at least 177 people and injured more than 6,000, the group’s political clout was significantly diminished, as it was seen by some as responsible for the rampant corruption that led to the negligent storage of volatile ammonium nitrate at the city’s port. Cries for the downfall of Hizbullah leader Hassan Nasrallah could be heard throughout the capital in recent mass anti-government protests.

NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.