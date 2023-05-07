Happy holidays!
Give the Gift of Trusted News!

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Lebanon Signs Contracts for 11 Solar Power Plants To Address Energy Shortage
Mideast Daily News
Lebanon
solar power plants
electricity shortage
energy crisis
Walid Fayyad

Lebanon Signs Contracts for 11 Solar Power Plants To Address Energy Shortage

Steven Ganot
05/07/2023

Lebanese Energy Minister Walid Fayyad signed contracts with 11 private sector companies on Friday to construct solar power plants, each with a capacity of 15 megawatts, according to the National News Agency. The solar energy produced by these 11 power plants will be sold at variable prices, with the Bekaa region’s plants charging 5.7 US cents per kilowatt-hour and plants in the rest of the country charging 6.27 US cents per kilowatt-hour.

These prices are significantly lower than the cost of power generated by the state-run Électricité du Liban, which currently stands at $0.17 per kilowatt-hour.

Lebanon is grappling with a chronic electricity shortage, causing daily power cuts lasting up to 20 hours. This shortage has been worsened by a scarcity of US dollars, limiting the country’s ability to import fuel to operate power stations.

Additionally, the prices of private generator services have skyrocketed after the removal of fuel subsidies amid Lebanon’s financial crisis. The new solar power plants are a critical step in addressing the country’s ongoing energy crisis.

Give the Gift of Truth This Jewish New Year

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email

    By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
    Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email

      By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.