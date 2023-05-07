Lebanon Signs Contracts for 11 Solar Power Plants To Address Energy Shortage

Lebanese Energy Minister Walid Fayyad signed contracts with 11 private sector companies on Friday to construct solar power plants, each with a capacity of 15 megawatts, according to the National News Agency. The solar energy produced by these 11 power plants will be sold at variable prices, with the Bekaa region’s plants charging 5.7 US cents per kilowatt-hour and plants in the rest of the country charging 6.27 US cents per kilowatt-hour.

These prices are significantly lower than the cost of power generated by the state-run Électricité du Liban, which currently stands at $0.17 per kilowatt-hour.

Lebanon is grappling with a chronic electricity shortage, causing daily power cuts lasting up to 20 hours. This shortage has been worsened by a scarcity of US dollars, limiting the country’s ability to import fuel to operate power stations.

Additionally, the prices of private generator services have skyrocketed after the removal of fuel subsidies amid Lebanon’s financial crisis. The new solar power plants are a critical step in addressing the country’s ongoing energy crisis.