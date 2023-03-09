Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Lebanon Signs Intellectual Property Rights Agreement With Jordan-based Organization
(L-R) Lebanese Economy Minister Amin Salam and TAG chairman Talal Abu-Ghazaleh. (TAG website)
Mideast Daily News
intellectual property
Lebanon

Lebanon Signs Intellectual Property Rights Agreement With Jordan-based Organization

Steven Ganot
03/09/2023

Lebanon has signed an agreement with the Talal Abu-Ghazaleh (TAG) organization, a Jordan-based global organization for professional services and education, to protect intellectual property rights and fight against counterfeiting. The agreement was signed between Lebanese Economy Minister Amin Salam and TAG chairman Talal Abu-Ghazaleh.

The agreement aims to promote cooperation between the Lebanese Economy Ministry and TAG to protect intellectual property rights and support small and medium-sized enterprises. Salam stressed the importance of activating Lebanon’s Directorate of Intellectual Property Protection, given the impact of intellectual property on the economy. He said that companies would not be encouraged to invest in research and development in an environment that does not protect their intellectual property rights and the outcome of their investments.

TAG has worked closely with governments in the Middle East in drafting laws and regulations for enforcing intellectual property rights. With this agreement, Lebanon hopes to improve its regulatory framework and attract more foreign investment.

Give the Gift of Truth This Jewish New Year

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.