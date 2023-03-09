Lebanon Signs Intellectual Property Rights Agreement With Jordan-based Organization

Lebanon has signed an agreement with the Talal Abu-Ghazaleh (TAG) organization, a Jordan-based global organization for professional services and education, to protect intellectual property rights and fight against counterfeiting. The agreement was signed between Lebanese Economy Minister Amin Salam and TAG chairman Talal Abu-Ghazaleh.

The agreement aims to promote cooperation between the Lebanese Economy Ministry and TAG to protect intellectual property rights and support small and medium-sized enterprises. Salam stressed the importance of activating Lebanon’s Directorate of Intellectual Property Protection, given the impact of intellectual property on the economy. He said that companies would not be encouraged to invest in research and development in an environment that does not protect their intellectual property rights and the outcome of their investments.

TAG has worked closely with governments in the Middle East in drafting laws and regulations for enforcing intellectual property rights. With this agreement, Lebanon hopes to improve its regulatory framework and attract more foreign investment.