Lebanon To File UN Complaint Over Journalist’s Death in Israeli Attack

Lebanon’s Foreign Ministry announced on Saturday its intention to file a complaint with the UN Security Council over an Israeli attack in southern Lebanon in which journalists were among the casualties. The incident occurred on Friday and resulted in the death of Lebanese journalist Issam Abdallah, who worked for Reuters. Six other journalists from international agencies, including Agence France-Presse and Al-Jazeera, were also injured in the village of Alma al-Shaab.

Describing the attack as “a blatant violation” of press freedom and human rights, the Lebanese government expressed dissatisfaction with recent Israeli military activities, considering them infringements upon Lebanon’s sovereignty.

The Israeli army is currently investigating the incident, which came after tensions escalated along the Lebanese-Israeli border. On October 8, Hizbullah launched missiles at Israeli military sites in support of Hamas attacks against Israel, prompting Israeli forces to retaliate with heavy artillery targeting southeast Lebanon.