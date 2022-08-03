Lebanon To Free Ship Stuck at Tripoli Port Due to Ukraine’s Grain Theft Charge

Lebanon’s prosecutor general has decided to allow the Laodicea, a Syrian ship that was alleged to be carrying stolen Ukrainian grain, to leave the port of Tripoli, officials said Tuesday. But the ship remains in Tripoli, where it docked last Thursday; at the request of Ukrainian authorities, a Lebanese judge ordered Monday that it not sail for 72 hours, that is, until Thursday. Lebanese judicial officials, speaking on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to talk to the media, said prosecutors and the intelligence arm of the Lebanese police had thoroughly investigated the ship and found it was not carrying stolen goods. But, the officials said, a lawyer for the Ukrainian Embassy was headed to Tripoli on Tuesday with documents purporting to prove that the ship was carrying grain stolen by Russia. Laodicea is carrying 5,000 tons of flour and an equal amount of barley that the Ukrainian Embassy in Beirut says was illegally taken by Russia, a claim the Russian Embassy denies, saying it is “baseless.” Kyiv says that Laodicea is one of dozens of vessels that have transported Russian-stolen grain. The Russo-Ukrainian War has disrupted the supply of grain from both Russia and Ukraine, which together export nearly a third of the world’s wheat and barley supply. The first ship carrying Ukrainian grain set sail from the port of Odesa on Monday and is heading to Lebanon under an internationally brokered deal to enable grain exports from war-torn Ukraine and ease the global food crisis.