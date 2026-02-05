Lebanon, UN Agency Launch Emergency Plan to Contain Foot-and-Mouth Disease

Lebanon’s government signed an emergency support agreement this week with the UN’s Food and Agriculture Organization to contain a foot-and-mouth disease outbreak that has threatened livestock, food security, and rural incomes since suspected cases surfaced in November 2025, according to Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency.

Agriculture Minister Nizar Hani and FAO Representative in Lebanon Nora Ourabah Haddad signed the deal as Beirut tries to stop the virus from spreading through herds and to tighten the country’s veterinary readiness. The agreement is meant to bolster animal health systems and protect farmers whose livelihoods depend on cattle, sheep, and goats—animals that are especially vulnerable to the highly contagious disease.

Under the plan, the FAO will back the second phase of an emergency vaccination campaign for cattle and small ruminants, while also supporting training for breeders, upgraded surveillance, clearer response procedures, and routine monitoring meant to guide faster decisions if new cases appear. Lebanon has already increased surveillance and response measures and set up a national task force with FAO support after the initial suspected cases late last year, the NNA reported.

Foot-and-mouth disease is a viral infection that spreads quickly among cloven-hoofed animals and can disrupt meat and dairy production by forcing movement restrictions and emergency animal-health measures. The agreement comes as Lebanon continues to grapple with overlapping economic and governance strains, leaving international agencies to play an outsized role in stabilizing basic sectors, including agriculture.