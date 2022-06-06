The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

Lebanon Warns Israel Over Gas Rig in Disputed Waters Amid Israeli Fears of Hizbullah Attack
A ship operated by the London-based Energean company brings a new drilling platform to what Israel says are waters of the Mediterranean sea which are part of Israel’s economic zone, not disputed water as Lebanon claims. (Twitter)
Mideast Daily News

Lebanon Warns Israel Over Gas Rig in Disputed Waters Amid Israeli Fears of Hizbullah Attack

The Media Line Staff
06/06/2022

Lebanon has warned Israel that any attempt to drill for gas in what it says are disputed waters in the Mediterranean Sea will be considered a “provocation and a hostile act.” The warning by Lebanese President Michel Aoun came on Sunday, after a new drilling platform arrived at the Karish site to produce gas for Israel. Israel says the waters in which the ship, operated by the London-based Energean company, will be drilling is part of Israel’s economic zone, not disputed water. Meanwhile, Israel’s military reportedly is preparing for the possibility that Hizbullah will attack the new drilling rig, including the use of submarines and a naval version of the Iron Dome missile defense system. Lebanon’s caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati said Israel is “encroaching on Lebanon’s maritime wealth, and imposing a fait accompli in a disputed area.” Israel and Lebanon have for years disputed their maritime borders, with Lebanon expanding that border discrepancy last year. The United States has been working for years to negotiate the dispute.v

