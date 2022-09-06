Lebanon, World Food Program Sign Deal To Boost Agriculture, Food Security

The World Food Program (WFP) signed an agreement on Monday with the government of Lebanon to improve the country’s agriculture and enhance food security there, the National News Agency reported. One outcome of the agreement will be a study undertaken jointly by the WFP, Lebanon’s Agriculture Ministry, and the Lebanese Armed Forces, to determine what crops are most suitable for cultivation in different regions of Lebanon. WFP director for Lebanon Abdallah Al-Wardat said the agreement laid the groundwork for the country’s agricultural development and food security. The country’s unprecedented economic and financial crisis, global inflation, and the wheat shortage due to the Russo-Ukrainian War have taken a steep toll on the country, which relies heavily on imported grains to feed its population.