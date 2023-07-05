Lebanon’s PM Mikati Urges Quick Presidential Election After a Dozen Failed Tries

Lebanon’s caretaker prime minister, Najib Mikati, on Tuesday urged the swift election of a new president. “Have mercy on people and stop the useless arguments,” Mikati said, appealing to the nation’s political factions, according to a statement from the Lebanese Council of Ministers.

Lebanon has lacked a president since October 2022 when Michel Aoun’s tenure concluded. The country has been grappling with an acute economic crisis since 2019, worsened by the political deadlock.

Despite 12 attempts, Lebanon’s parliament has not managed to elect a successor due to disagreement among its political groups. The standstill impedes Lebanon’s path to economic recovery as a new president is required to form a government and enforce reforms.

These reforms, stipulated by the International Monetary Fund as a condition for releasing a proposed bailout package, are seen as crucial for Lebanon to emerge from its deep economic crisis.