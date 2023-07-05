Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Lebanon’s PM Mikati Urges Quick Presidential Election After a Dozen Failed Tries
Prime Minister of Lebanon Najib Mikati, in a photo from October 15, 2011. (Wikimedia Commons)
Mideast Daily News
Lebanon
Najib Mikati
political deadlock
economic crisis
International Monetary Fund

Lebanon’s PM Mikati Urges Quick Presidential Election After a Dozen Failed Tries

Steven Ganot
07/05/2023

Lebanon’s caretaker prime minister, Najib Mikati, on Tuesday urged the swift election of a new president. “Have mercy on people and stop the useless arguments,” Mikati said, appealing to the nation’s political factions, according to a statement from the Lebanese Council of Ministers.

Lebanon has lacked a president since October 2022 when Michel Aoun’s tenure concluded. The country has been grappling with an acute economic crisis since 2019, worsened by the political deadlock.

Despite 12 attempts, Lebanon’s parliament has not managed to elect a successor due to disagreement among its political groups. The standstill impedes Lebanon’s path to economic recovery as a new president is required to form a government and enforce reforms.

These reforms, stipulated by the International Monetary Fund as a condition for releasing a proposed bailout package, are seen as crucial for Lebanon to emerge from its deep economic crisis.

Give the Gift of Truth This Jewish New Year

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email

    By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
    Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email

      By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.