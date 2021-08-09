Protecting Truth During Tension

As the Israeli-Palestinian conflict develops and the rise of hate crimes persists, TML is on the ground in the Middle East and beyond writing stories that readers like you and other media outlets rely on. To ensure that you have immediate access to unbiased, fact-based reporting, it is crucial that TML has the resources to disseminate these stories in real-time. Please help us protect the truth during these critical times by making a donation today.
The Media Line is proud to assume this responsibility and has over 20 years of success in shaping the role of news reporting in the region. We hope you will support our efforts by making a donation today.

In our modern, digital world, we are not as far away from each other as we once were, which is why news agencies have a responsibility to put forth reliable, trustworthy journalism more than ever before.
TML is proud to assume this responsibility.
We hope you will support our efforts.

Thank you!

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Lebanon’s Maronite Patriarch Calls for Country’s Military to Halt Hizbullah Rockets
Israeli military planes carry out a retaliatory bombing attack near the southern Lebanese village of Kfar Shouba on Aug. 6, 2021, after Hizbullah fired 19 rockets from Lebanon's territorry into northern Israel. (Mahmoud Zayat/AFP via Getty Images)
Mideast Daily News
Lebanon
Maronite patriarch
Hizbullah

Lebanon’s Maronite Patriarch Calls for Country’s Military to Halt Hizbullah Rockets

Marcy Oster
08/09/2021

Lebanon’s Maronite Patriarch Bechara Boutros al-Rahi called on the Lebanese army to take control of the country’s south from Hizbullah, and to “prevent the launching of missiles from Lebanese territory, not for the sake of Israel’s safety, but rather for the safety of Lebanon.” During his homily at Sunday mass, Rahi, who has been a frequent critic of Hizbullah, said Lebanese officials should put the needs of the people, who are suffering from both an economic and political crisis, first and to avoid regional and international confrontations in order to “convince the people that you are qualified to lead them toward salvation. … We want to end the military logic and war and adopt the logic of peace and the interest of Lebanon and all the Lebanese,” Rahi said, according to Lebanon’s National News Agency. He added: “We do not want to involve Lebanon in military operations that provoke devastating Israeli reactions.” Hizbullah took responsibility for 19 rockets fired from southern Lebanon into northern Israel on Friday, leading to retaliatory airstrikes by the Israel Defense Forces.

Give the Gift of Trusted News!

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.