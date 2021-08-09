Lebanon’s Maronite Patriarch Calls for Country’s Military to Halt Hizbullah Rockets

Lebanon’s Maronite Patriarch Bechara Boutros al-Rahi called on the Lebanese army to take control of the country’s south from Hizbullah, and to “prevent the launching of missiles from Lebanese territory, not for the sake of Israel’s safety, but rather for the safety of Lebanon.” During his homily at Sunday mass, Rahi, who has been a frequent critic of Hizbullah, said Lebanese officials should put the needs of the people, who are suffering from both an economic and political crisis, first and to avoid regional and international confrontations in order to “convince the people that you are qualified to lead them toward salvation. … We want to end the military logic and war and adopt the logic of peace and the interest of Lebanon and all the Lebanese,” Rahi said, according to Lebanon’s National News Agency. He added: “We do not want to involve Lebanon in military operations that provoke devastating Israeli reactions.” Hizbullah took responsibility for 19 rockets fired from southern Lebanon into northern Israel on Friday, leading to retaliatory airstrikes by the Israel Defense Forces.