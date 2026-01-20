Lebanon’s President Claims Army Control South of Litani as Border Tensions Persist

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun told diplomats on Tuesday that Lebanon is trying to avoid being pulled into the region’s wars, arguing that his government has taken rare, concrete steps to restore state authority and tighten control over weapons—especially in the south—while a fragile Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire continues to fray.

Speaking in a diplomatic briefing carried by Lebanon’s National News Agency, Aoun said the state must extend its authority across all Lebanese territory through official security institutions. He pointed to a government plan adopted last year to restrict weapons and broaden state control, saying that during his first year in office “no shots were fired from Lebanese territory,” except for “two isolated incidents” whose perpetrators, he said, were quickly arrested.

Aoun said the Lebanese army now has effective control south of the Litani River and has removed large quantities of illegal weapons, calling it the most significant achievement in four decades. He linked the security push to a Nov. 27, 2024, agreement intended to protect Lebanon’s sovereignty and prevent escalation along the southern border.

That agreement helped sustain a tenuous ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah, the Iranian-backed armed group and political party that maintains an independent military apparatus and has long eclipsed the state in parts of the country. Since the truce, Israel has carried out near-daily strikes in southern Lebanon, saying it is targeting Hezbollah threats, while Lebanon’s government and international actors have accused Israel of violating the deal.

Aoun’s comments come after Hezbollah’s political leverage reportedly weakened following Israel’s September 2024 killing of longtime leader Hassan Nasrallah and other senior figures. Lebanon’s government has since called for Hezbollah’s disarmament, a demand the group has rejected.