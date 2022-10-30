Donate
Lebanon’s President Leaves Palace a Day Before the End of His Term in Office
Lebanon's outgoing President Michel Aoun waves to supporters from a car as he leaves the presidential palace in Babda at the end of his mandate on October 30, 2022. (AFP via Getty Images)
Mideast Daily News
Lebanese President Michel Aoun

The Media Line Staff
10/30/2022

Lebanon’s President Michel Aoun left the presidential palace on Sunday, a day before the end of his six-year term. There is no successor named to replace the Christian president; meanwhile, the country is being run by a caretaker government led by Najib Mikati, as it faces severe economic and political crises. Aoun’s son-in-law, Gebran Bassil, who is under a cloud of alleged corruption, including being on a sanctions list in the US, will one day be a presidential candidate, Aoun told Reuters in an exit interview.  Aoun’s last major act as president was signing the US-brokered deal setting Lebanon’s maritime border with IsraeL. As prime minister he presided over Lebanon’s serious economic downturn, as well as the aftermath of the Beirut port explosion that destroyed much of the capital city. Aoun told Reuters over the weekend that he plans to stay involved in politics in Lebanon even after he leaves office. The president in Lebanon, who according to the constitution must be a  Maronite Christian, has the power to sign bills into law, appoint new prime ministers approve new governments ahead of the vote in parliament.

