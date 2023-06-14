Lebanon’s Presidential Election Stalled Again Amid Political Tensions

Lebanese lawmakers failed on Wednesday to break a seven-month political impasse, marking the 12th unsuccessful attempt to elect a new president. The power vacuum has plunged the Mediterranean nation into increasing turmoil. The session was halted when Hizbullah’s political bloc withdrew after the first round of voting, thus breaking the quorum.

In the first round, Jihad Azour, a former finance minister and a senior official with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), received more votes than Hizbullah’s preferred candidate, Sleiman Frangieh. Azour, however, did not secure the necessary two-thirds majority to claim victory.

The presidential stalemate in Lebanon comes at a critical time as the country struggles with an unprecedented economic crisis, exacerbated by political mismanagement and corruption. With over 1 million Syrian refugees among its 6 million citizens, Lebanon’s new president faces the daunting task of national recovery.

Azour, who has taken leave from the IMF to run for the presidency, has the backing of the largest Christian political parties in Lebanon, as well as a majority of Druze legislators and some Sunni Muslims. His connection to the IMF may prove crucial in negotiating a bailout for the country.